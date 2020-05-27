Chernobyl Diaries actor Dimitri Diatchenko died of ‘fentanyl and valium overdose’

Chernobyl Diaries star Dimitri Diatchenko’s cause of death has been determined as an ‘accidental fentanyl and Valium overdose, days after suffering an electric shock at work.

The actor’s body was discovered at his property in Daytona Beach on April 22, with medical examiners since determining his official cause of death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose, according to TMZ.

His passing has been listed as misadventure following ‘illicit drug abuse with prescription drug use.’

The actor had not been heard from for several days so on Wednesday his family asked police to do a wellness check, according to a Friday report from TMZ. The site claims to have talked to his brother.

The star, who was born in San Francisco, is best known for his role in the 2012 movie Chernobyl Diaries.

The site added that ‘the family believes Dimitri died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.’

His body was found inside his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, after the family had tried many times to contact him.

The star’s brother told the site that Dimitri’s death was not related to the novel coronavirus. There have been over 800 deaths in Florida from COVID-19.

Dimitri was in good shape and healthy, his brother told the site, so the family is ‘blindsided’ by his passing.

There also was reportedly no signs of foul play.

His body is in the coroner’s office and the cause of death is ‘pending the medical examiner’s investigation,’ the site also claimed.

He was born in San Francisco to a Ukranian father and Swedish mother.

The star attended Newton North High School in Massachusetts and graduated from Florida State University in 1996.

His first movie role was in the 1997 film GI Jane which starred Demi Moore and was directed by Ridley Scott.

After the film he moved to Los Angeles, landing a role with Jennifer Garner on her hit TV series Alias.

He was also in the films Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and Get Smart.

Happy at the premiere of his film: In May 2012 he looked proud to be at the premiere of Chernobyl Diaries in Hollywood

The 2012 thriller Chernobyl Diaries is what he is best known for. The actor played Yuri, a Ukrainian tour guide.

The movie was about a group of tourists who follow Yuri to the town of Pripyat, Ukraine, once home to workers at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant but abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster.

They then find out that they are not alone in the ghost town.

He also did voice work for the video game Medal of Honor: European Assault. His last on camera acting role was as Janko Kolar on the show Murder In The First with Taye Diggs.

In 2017 he voiced the character of Vulko on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.