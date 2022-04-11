Latest News
Chernobyl radiation spike may have just been electrical interference
April 11, 2022

High radiation levels seen as Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in February were put down to contaminated topsoil being disturbed, but experts now believe they could have been due to interference with wireless sensors

Technology



By Matthew Sparkes

The shelter covering the exploded nuclear reactor at Chernobyl, Ukraine

Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP/Shuttersto​ck

Radiation spikes seen during the Russian capture of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine were initially put down to tanks stirring up contaminated dust, but experts now believe this contamination may never have happened. Instead, interference between wireless radiation sensors and unidentified military equipment may have been to blame. But it may be impossible to confirm the true explanation because computer equipment in monitoring laboratories was looted when Russian troops left, a scientist working at Chernobyl says.

On 25 February, …

