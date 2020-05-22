Jimmys Post

Chester Zoo Welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Triplets

Chester Zoo Welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Triplets

media_play

Chester Zoo Welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Triplets

Dwarf mongoose triplets have emerged from their burrow for the first time at the Chester Zoo, seen exploring their new world in this video. Conservationists at the zoo reported hearing “tiny squeaks” inside the mongoose burrows several weeks ago but have just spotted the miniature babies exploring the outside world, alongside new parents Hope and Cooper, a zoo representative told Storyful. The dwarf mongoose is the smallest carnivore found in Africa, they said. Team manager Dave White said, “The pups are already playful but will soon build in confidence and, with dwarf mongooses being very curious and adventurous by nature, will certainly keep the group on their tiny toes.” The zoo finalized its plan for reopening, which will include self-scanning ticket lanes and hand sanitization spots across the 128-acre property, local media reported. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful

Source link

admin

Related News

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

coronavirus, coronavirus, covid Australians in many areas may be looking forward to the easing of restrictions, but another death from COVID-19 is a timely reminder

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

Preparations continued on May 22 for the first crewed US space flight since 2011. SpaceX, the first of NASA’s commercial flight partners, tested the Falcon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *