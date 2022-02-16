Chevy resurrected ‘The Sopranos’ for a Super Bowl commercial. The internet loved it.

The Sopranos already returned with the 2021 prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. But it made another comeback during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chevy ran an ad featuring Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow in the classic HBO series, driving an electric Silverado. The spot effectively copied the iconic opening credits scene, where Tony drives from New York to New Jersey, smoking a cigar in a massive SUV. Here’s the ad in full.

The internet immediately flooded with reactions because the internet freaking loves The Sopranos. There was one common joke about Meadow finally learning how to park because of, you know, that final scene.

There was also some folks really loving the ad because nostalgia is a heck of thing.

People especially loved the hug at the end, between Sigler and Robert Iler, who player her on-screen brother AJ in the show.

Sure, the ad was a minute long. But Chevy definitely seemed to predict correctly that Sopranos fans would love to have just 60 seconds of the fictional family.