Cheyenne Floyd Teases Breakup on Teen Mom OG: Is There Bad Blood?

Just under a year since Cheyenne introduced Walker as her latest lover, the MTV personality has officially broken the news:



Yes, she and Walker may be an item on the current season of the Teen Mom OG.



But, no, they are not dating any longer.



“Matt and I’s relationship … You guys will see [that] on the show,” Cheyenne has teased to In Touch Weekly ominously.



Over the last couple episodes of the aforementioned reality series, viewers have already witnessed some potential issues between the couple.



Although Matt moved out to Southern California to be with his girlfriend, for example, his apartment plans quickly fell through.



In response, he proposed the pair move in together instead, only for Floyd to shoot down this idea.



Nevertheless, Cheyenne and Matt agreed to let him stay with her until he found a place. You can see why this could stir up some tension, though, right?



Floyd says that Teen Mom OG installments will reveal precisely how things “played out after he moved to L.A.”



But she basically gives away the game by adding: “I wish him the best.”



Not exactly something you would say to someone who is still your boyfriend, is it?



Floyd, of course, shares a daughter with ex Cory Wharton. He’s expecting a new baby of his own with Taylor Selfridge.



Is this situation weird and awkward AF? Yes, absolutely.



But Cheyenne says she and Cory have worked hard to remain on solid terms (for the sake of their child, Ryder)… and that said work is paying off.



They’re actually doing very well right now, all things considered.



“Ryder loves her,” Floyd tells the tabloid of Taylor.



She adds;



“We don’t have any problems. There’s no drama. We sit and talk s–t about Cory.”



Most importantly? Everyone is on the same page when it comes to raising Ryder and when it comes to preparing for Wharton’s impending daughter.



“Taylor comes over for family events, and [Ryder] understands that Taylor and Daddy are together and that, you know, Mommy and Ryder have a house and Daddy and Ryder have a house,” Cheyenne concluded.



“She definitely gets what’s going on.”



Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8/7c.



Here’s an idea of what to expect going forward: