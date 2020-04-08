‘Chicago Fire’s Joe Minoso Reveals How Otis Will Still Be A Part Of Cruz’s Wedding Day

Cruz and Chloe’s wedding day has arrived! HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joe Minoso ahead of the ‘Chicago Fire’ nuptials about the drama beforehand and why it was important to him that Otis’ ‘presence’ was felt on Cruz’s big day.

Firehouse 51 is taking a break from saving lives to celebrate Cruz and Chloe’s wedding day during the April 8 episode of Chicago Fire. “It’s definitely the largest wedding we’ve ever had,” Joe Minoso told HollywoodLife. “The end is a super formal affair. So expect to see a lot of your Chicago Fire faves in their very best tuxedos and gowns.” While Joe says it’s “impossible” for Cruz not to be nervous about the big day, he says Cruz has “more of a sense of excitement. He is so in love and ready for this moment. He’s been super diligent about making sure he’s ready for the big day. Even making sure to stay very hydrated during his bachelor party.”

The promo teased that Cruz gets injured at the firehouse. HollywoodLife asked Joe whether or not this will impact Cruz’s big day. “It definitely does,” Joe said. “Let’s just say it is a very obvious injury, and it’s going to show up in the wedding photos.”

Cruz and Chloe’s wedding is a major event without Otis, Cruz’s best friend who tragically died during the season 8 premiere. Even though Otis won’t physically be a part of the big day, Joe was determined to make sure Cruz’s best friend was not forgotten. “It was really important to me that his presence was felt in this episode,” Joe said. “He is such a pivotal part of Cruz’s journey and for him not to be acknowledged would feel like we were missing a part of the story. There’s definitely a specific mention of him and how he will be missed. I also was definitely thinking about him while I was walking down the aisle. So I really hope that shows up.”

Cruz has finally found happiness with Chloe. Joe opened up about why Chloe is so right for Cruz. “Because she loves him as much as he loves her” Joe continued. “Cruz has always been the lover in his relationships, sometimes to a fault, and he finally has someone who is as head over heels in love as he is. Also, he knows how important his career is to him and respects how deeply he cares about what he does.”

As for the honeymoon? “We’re headed to the Dominican Republic, baby,” Joe said. “There is actually a mention of it in episode 20.” Chicago Fire season 8 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.