‘Chicago Med’ EPs Tease A Major Crockett ‘Revelation’ & Ethan’s ‘Dangerous’ Decision In Finale

The ‘Chicago Med’ season 5 finale will feature a number of major moments. HL spoke with the EPs about Crockett’s past and the ‘dangerous’ situation Ethan finds himself in.

Chicago Med’s fifth season was unexpectedly cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the April 15 finale is an intense episode that sets the stage for season 6. In the episode, Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Meanwhile, Ethan puts his life in danger to save a child. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov and they admitted that fans should definitely be worried about Ethan. “Ethan has thrown himself into a very dangerous situation,” they teased. In the promo, Ethan runs inside a convenience store to save a child and gets held at gunpoint.

April and Ethan’s relationship has endured its fair share of ups and downs this season, and the EPs revealed how April will react to Ethan being involved in this hostage situation. “She becomes terrified at the thought of losing him,” Andy and Diane told HollywoodLife. Could this life-changing and scary situation be what brings these two back together for good? Time will only tell.

As for Crockett, the new character has remained mostly a mystery this season. but the season 5 finale will shed some light on his past. Andy and Diane revealed that the presence of the New Orleans detectives will “lead to a major revelation about Crockett.”

The executive producers said they “hope” to carry over their original plans for the final episodes into next season. Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire have all been renewed for 3 more seasons. Even though this season was cut short, there’s plenty to come for our favorite Chicago doctors. The Chicago Med season 5 finale will air at 8 p.m. on NBC.