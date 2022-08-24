Chicago Social Media Agency Fresh Content Society and PEAK Auto Feature Top Auto Influencers in New YouTube Campaign "Rumble In The Ozarks"

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Content Society , a Chicago-based social media management company alongside client PEAK Auto, released a new YouTube spot “ Rumble In The Ozarks ” featuring top automotive industry influencers including Emily Reeves, Derek Bieri, and Alex Taylor. The custom PEAK Auto-sponsored video includes exclusive challenges amongst the racers and is a part of a fan-favorite branded content series by Fresh Content Society and PEAK.

“For a brand like PEAK Auto, we have to think outside the box when developing social content,” said Scott Emalfarb, CEO and founder of Fresh Content Society. “While aftermarket car maintenance products might not seem like the ingredients for viral social content, it’s all about providing entertainment, building brand equity, and connecting with customers in an authentic way. We’ve found that longform content like Rumble In The Ozarks creates value for both the brand and the consumer.”

In its first day after launch, Rumble In The Ozarks garnered over 355K YouTube impressions and 98% positive sentiment, with over 400,000 views of supplemental pre-race content across PEAK Auto’s social channels. In a world that’s increasingly powered by paid media, Fresh Content Society specializes in organic social media views, impressions, and engagements.

The video campaign was amplified through social content across PEAK Auto’s channels, external social posts from auto-influencers, a TikTok live stream, and an on-the-ground activation at MotorTrend Roadkill Nights.

Throughout Fresh Content Society and PEAK Auto’s partnership, the agency has developed a social-first strategy to grow PEAK’s social following at scale, obtaining a 2000% increase in TikTok following for the brand with 13,000,000+ impressions and 2,000,000+ interactions.

Emalfarb said, “It’s been an incredible journey to see the social fan base we’ve grown for such a niche industry segment. It goes to show that there’s an appetite for just about any content out there, it’s about finding the right way to communicate and connect with your audience.”

