Chicago Social Media Agency Fresh Content Society Reflects on Success of Pandemic Social Campaigns as Client Manny's Deli Celebrates 80 Years of Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Content Society , a Chicago-based social media management company, and its client, the Chicago classic delicatessen Manny’s Deli, are celebrating the restaurant’s 80th year of business after the cafe struggled during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. With just one tweet fueled by sincerity, Fresh Content Society managed to increase sales at Manny’s Deli up to 1,500% that was sustained for 90+ days, during a critical time of the pandemic. The viral tweet garnered over 500,000+ engagements across all channels and media pickup, a total of 500 million impressions, and staggering national media coverage at the time.

In March of 2020, due to the restrictions and for the safety of its staff, Chicago shut down restaurants temporarily for indoor dining and the Manny’s Deli business took a big hit. The lockdown restrictions made physical encounters with patrons impossible and the only mode to engage with customers was social media. Fresh Content Society utilized its knowledge of organic social media strategy and brand-building to garner social virality for Manny’s Deli. The tweet led to national media attention and a boost in business of Manny’s Deli that helped them to ring in 80 years and four generations of family-owned business in 2022.

“The social media landscape is incredibly saturated these days,” said Fresh Content Society founder and CEO Scott Emalfarb, “the pandemic success of our Manny’s Deli campaign showcases the importance of sincerity and authenticity when it comes to organic social media.”

Fresh Content Society activates social media campaigns driving engagements, impressions, and sales for businesses big and small, from national household names like Kentucky Fried Chicken to niche brands like PEAK Auto.

“The effects of just one viral tweet on our business were incredible,” said Dan Raskin of Manny’s Deli, “As we celebrate 80 years of business this year we can’t help but look back at the massive boost in sales we received as a result of working with Fresh Content Society.”



About Fresh Content Society

Fresh Content Society (FCS) is an award-winning Chicago-based social media management company of 10 full-time social media professionals since 2014. For more information please visit: https://freshcontentsociety.com .

