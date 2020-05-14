Chickenfeed flag flys high in East Launceston

news, local-news,

The Chickenfeed brand may have disappeared from Tasmania in 2012 but the retail store still remains etched in the state's psyche. Through the franchise's catchy ads with its signature jiggles such as: 'Chickenfeed is all you need…and chickenfeed's all you'll pay' to 'a little goes a long, long way', somehow the brand became a part of the state's identity. Last week a picture of the closed retailer's flag appeared on social media, flying at an East Launceston home. Retired doctor Scott Bell is the man behind the flag on Adelaide Street. One story claimed the flag had been flown at half-mast when the chain closed its doors but Dr Bell said he did not have the flag then. "It wouldn't have been, I have had it at half-mast for various things but I actually bought it after Chickenfeed closed I think," he said. "I do a fair bit of shopping in the Salvos and City Mission and I found one in one of those stores and I thought well bugger it, I'll add it to the collection." The flagpole went up in about 2012 and he has hundreds of flags to choose from his collection each day. The flag features the well-known yellow, red and white colour scheme, the chicken mascot and the phrase 'bargains with a smile'. Dr Bell agreed in its day the budget retailer was iconic. He said it was all for a bit fun and helped to lighten up the area. Including when he had the Sea Shepherd flag up, which holds similarities to a pirate flag, and there was a knock on the door. "There was a father standing there and a little boy… and the dad said [he's] seen the flag and he thinks there's treasure. He wants to come and dig in your front garden." Another time Dr Bell said he had the Seychelles' flag up, islands off Africa's East Coast, and Seychellois knocked thinking it was an ambassador's house.

