Child abuse reforms to come into effect

news, local-news, politics, Elise Archer, child abuse

Reforms which will require organisations to improve their child safe practices and which will make it easier for survivors of child abuse to seek compensation will come into effect in Tasmania on Friday. The Justice Legislation Amendment (Organisation Liability for Child Abuse) Act 2019 will implement a number of recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Attorney-General Elise Archer said the government was committed to keeping communities safe and secure by preventing child abuse and enhancing access to justice for survivors. From May 1, the legislation requires all government and non-government organisations which exercise care, supervision or authority over children to introduce more stringent child safe policies, procedures and record-keeping practices to prevent child abuse being perpetrated by an expanded group of individuals associated with the organisation. “The act also enables survivors of child abuse to sue unincorporated organisations that were previously unable to be sued,” Ms Archer said. “Importantly, a court may now set aside a previous settlement between an organisation and a survivor if it is satisfied it is ‘in the interests of justice to do so’, enabling the survivor to commence civil litigation against the organisation in cases where the survivor believes the previous settlement was unsatisfactory. “Organisations will need to consider and seek advice on the impact of these reforms on their individual organisations.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/cb97ba91-c801-4879-b6fb-4cb8c4b8280a.jpg/r2_0_1006_567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg