Child care subsidies end in June

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff says the government will work to reinstate out-of-hours care at schools where the service has previously been offered. Primary school aged children will be allowed back into classrooms from May 25 with high school students to follow two weeks later. Mr Rockliff said the government was now working with care providers to reinstate before and after school care now the dates had been set. Parents who use child care centres may have to revert back to pre-coronavirus arrangements from June 28 when the federal government’s Early Childhood Education and Care Relief Package expires. Under the program, families are not be charged fees for services offered by early childhood learning and child care centres. In terms of enrolments, services are required to prioritise care to children of essential workers, vulnerable and disadvantaged children, and children with existing enrolments under conditions of the relief package. Education Minister Dan Tehan said while introducing the package last month it would be reviewed one month in. That review is now underway. Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam said the review was intended to look at how well the program was working and whether it should be extended for another three months. “We will continue to work with families and peak bodies across the child care sector as we work through the changing challenges we face through this coronavirus crisis,” he said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/dd8e1206-0e9b-4074-ab47-025147755386.PNG/r2_0_892_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg