Children and the Flu Amidst Covid-19

People have questions on the threat COVID-19 poses to the health of their children. As of now, answers haven’t been satisfactory nor consistent.

IANSlife spoke to Dr. Rahul Nagpal, Director & HOD (Paediatrics & Neonatology), Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj to find out more. At the outset Dr. Nagpal states that the reports of Covid 19 are constantly evolving and what we may say today may have diametrically changed in next few days. The foremost common thing we still hear from parents is that their child features a fever and a cough, and therefore the confusion is -

1. Should they visit the doctor and is it safe?

2. Is it COVID-19?

The most common illness in children is a seasonal cold and Influenza. Influenza (flu) and seasonal cold are very contagious viral infections that affects the air passages of the lungs. Fever, body aches, and a cough are common symptoms. Most youngsters are ill with the flu for a period of a week. However, some children have a more serious illness and should be treated in the hospital.

In addition to the flu vaccine, you can do the following to reduce your child’s risk of catching the flu:

1. Limit your child’s contact with infected people, if possible

2. Make sure your child washes their hand at 90-minute intervals

3. Cough etiquette should be observed. Teach them to use a tissue or cough or sneeze within the crook of the arm

4. Wash your own hands before and after caring for your child

5. Clean surfaces within the home that others may touch

Studies show that the novel coronavirus does pose a risk to children, and specifically some children with pre-existing conditions. Currently, there’s not much data on kids and coronavirus, but 1 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalisations within the US so far is of youngsters.

General things to keep in mind if your child shows symptoms:

1. Use telephonic/digital consultation with your paediatrician as far as possible.

2. If there’s travel or contact history or other signs like breathing difficulty, high fever and protracted vomiting, failure to feed etc. a paediatrician must examine your child.

3. Just one caretaker with the kid should visit the doctor with masks.

4. A separate area is reserved for examination of youngsters with respiratory infections

5. Hand hygiene is that the single most vital activity

6. A rational approach to diagnosis and management of respiratory infections is required, allow your paediatrician to decide the further course of action.

