Children might not transmit COVID-19

There are tentative signs that children may not spread the novel coronavirus as much as adults.

Two top epidemiologists made the statement Tuesday, though they cautioned that the bad news was that human immunity may not last that long.

As Europe and the United States try to get back to work after the first deadly wave of the coronavirus outbreak, world leaders are trying to work out when it is safe for children and students to get back to their studies.

The signs are that children may not spread it as much as adults, Dr Rosalind Eggo, who is on committees that advise the British government on its infectious disease response, told members of parliament’s upper house.

RELATED: Why children aren’t getting sick from coronavirus

RELATED: Fears kids will die from disease linked to coronavirus

media_camera A child wears a protective mask in New York City. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“We think that children are less likely to get it so far but it is not certain, we are very certain that children are less likely to have severe outcomes and there are hints that children are less infectious but it is not certain,” said Dr Eggo, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

John Edmunds, a member of Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the House of Lords’ science committee that it was striking how children did not seem to play much of a role in spreading the virus.

media_camera Experts say children don’t seem to spread the virus as much as adults. Picture: Charly Triballeau/AFP

“It is unusual that children don’t seem to play much of a role in transmission because for most respiratory viruses and bacteria they play a central role, but in this they don’t seem to,” said Edmunds, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“There is only one documented outbreak associated with a school – which is amazing,” Edmunds said.

But he added there was potentially bad news, though, that human immunity to coronavirus may not last long.

Originally published as Children might not transmit COVID-19