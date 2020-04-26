China is ‘ruthlessly seeking to exploit the impact’ of coronavirus

Sky News contributor Catherine McGregor says communist China already emerged as a “revisionist power before it delivered COVID-19 to the world”.

Ms McGregor said China is now “ruthlessly seeking to exploit the impact of its virus” by increasing pressure on Taiwan, and escalating its military presence in the South China Sea.

“(Australia) cannot be lulled into complacency”.

Social commentator Prue MacSween said because of the coronavirus Australia is “more aware than ever of the game that China is playing”.

“This Trojan horse view that they have where they infiltrate a country such as ours, they buy up everything, they plant people in the universities”.

Image: AP

Source link