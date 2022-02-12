China Literature and Singapore's Top Two Universities Launch Platform to Nurture Passionate Young Authors

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Literature (0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property (IP) incubation platform in China, established the Global Author Incubation Project 2022 on February 11, 2022, as part of its ongoing commitment to providing creative guidance and policy support to online authors worldwide.

Five top authors were invited to the project’s first session, an event that took place in 2021. During the session, they delivered lectures that examined the history and development trends of online literature from different perspectives, including looking at what types of content are trending as well as how the business model is evolving. The winners of the Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2021 (WSA 2021) were also announced during the session, with Elyon, XIETIAN and KazzenIX each receiving the Gold Award and a cash prize of US$10,000. First launched in 2019 in Southeast Asia, WSA has been recognized as an important event in the booming online literature sector.

Since 2020, Webnovel(www.webnovel.com), a portal with global reach under the aegis of China Literature, has been collecting eye-catching original English-language works from authors worldwide while providing omni-channel traffic support as well as flexible and accurate matching of operational resources. As of June 2021, the platform had brought on board and provided visibility to nearly 190,000 creators from around the globe, many of whom are noteworthy budding authors who are also teachers, doctors or supermarket workers. To cite a few examples, the online author from the Philippines, KazzenlX, once worked as a kindergarten teacher and the female writer from Bangladesh, Flow07, has become economically independent through writing online novels.

Webnovel has been and continues to be committed to helping young authors grow by providing them with various forms of assistance. Webnovel funds young authors by providing a guaranteed income of US$800 for works that meet certain criteria set by the platform. Furthermore, authors on the platform can also increase their income through subscription revenue and rewards from readers. The platform also helps unlock authors’ creative potential while broadening their vision by guiding them in creating content through the provision of exclusive editing services.

