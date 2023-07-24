China Social Media Marketing Expert: Slashie Media & Marketing Recognized with 12 Trophies at Asia Marketing Interactive Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based start-up, Slashie Media & Marketing, a Digital Marketing Agency specializing in the Chinese market in South East Asia, proudly announces its success at the highly acclaimed Marketing Interactive Awards 2023. The company secured eighteen finalists across three prestigious awards: MARkies Awards, Hashtag Asia Awards, and Agency of the Year Awards under Asia Marketing Interactive.

In a triumphant display of creativity and innovation, Slashie Media & Marketing achieved an outstanding feat by bagging twelve trophies at these three esteemed events. Among these accolades were two Gold, three Silver, six Bronze, and one Local Hero Award. The company’s expertise and excellence were recognized in various categories, showcasing versatility and effectiveness in diverse marketing strategies.

MARKies Award

Among the notable wins, Slashie Media & Marketing secured the Bronze Award in the highly competitive Most Creative – Multicultural Marketing category with Kiztopia’s “Back to Fun at Kiztopia” campaign at the MARkies Awards. The agency managed Kiztopia’s Chinese social media platforms, such as WeChat Official Account and Xiaohongshu, producing quality content, which also includes video production and KOL marketing.

The award ceremony took place on June 30th at Shangri-La Singapore.

Hashtag Asia Award

Additionally, the company emerged victorious in various categories accumulating a total of eight trophies at the Hashtag Asia Awards. This includes Best Account Based Marketing Strategy, Best Social Brand Launch, Best Social Media Campaign: Xiaohongshu and Best Social Selling/Commerce Campaign.

In the category “Best Social Media Campaign: Xiaohongshu”, Kiztopia’s “Back to Fun at Kiztopia”, Crystal Tomato’s “Navigating China’s Border Reopening: Key Considerations for Businesses” and Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview’s “A New Beginning” campaigns clinched the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards respectively.

Meanwhile, in the category of “Best Social Selling / Commerce Campaign” and “Best Social Brand Launch”, Kinohimitsu was awarded Bronze, with the campaign: Healthier You Happier You. The agency managed Kinohimitsu’s Chinese social media platforms, such as WeChat Official Account, Xiaohongshu, Sina Weibo, and TikTok accounts, engaging in short video productions, content marketing, and TikTok Shop management.

Agency of the Year

Furthermore, the company conquered its winning, securing three trophies under the Agency of the Year Awards: Influencer Agency of the Year, Social Media Marketing Agency of the Year, and a Local Hero award.

In the highly competitive “Social Media Marketing Agency of the Year” and “Influencer Agency of the Year” categories, Slashie Media & Marketing achieved Gold and Bronze award respectively. On top of this, the company bagged a Local Hero award for the “Social Media Marketing Agency of the Year”, earning double trophies for this category.

We sincerely thank all our clients: Crystal Tomato, iShopChangi, Singapore Tourism Board, Kiztopia, Kinohimitsu, Design 4 Space, Superhype and Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview for all the invaluable support and trust given to us to make these achievements possible.

Slashie Media & Marketing attributes these remarkable achievements to its unwavering commitment to core values of integrity, creativity, and client-centricity. The company remains dedicated to deliver exceptional results and crafting success stories for its esteemed clients. With these impressive wins serving as a testament to its capabilities, Slashie Media & Marketing eagerly anticipates the promising opportunities that lie ahead. The company is poised to continue partnering with clients to create even more remarkable and impactful marketing campaigns in the future.

About Slashie Media & Marketing

Slashie Media & Marketing is a Singapore homegrown digital marketing company, specializing in social media management, short video production, and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) marketing. With a focus on the Chinese consumer market in South East Asia and online marketing in the Chinese market, the company has established partnerships with over 20 local brands, including Crystal Tomato, Kaplan Singapore, Kinohimitsu, Kiztopia, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore Tourism Board, VIPSHOP and many more. With its comprehensive suite of services and dedication to excellence, Slashie Media & Marketing continues to make waves in the marketing industry and set new standards of success.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-social-media-marketing-expert-slashie-media–marketing-recognized-with-12-trophies-at-asia-marketing-interactive-awards-2023-301881959.html

SOURCE Slashie Media & Marketing Pte Ltd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

