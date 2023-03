US sailors recovered part of the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on 5 February U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson

US officials say that a huge Chinese balloon shot down last week was indeed designed for spying, according to analysis of the wreckage, and was part of a wider surveillance programme that spans several continents. This is what we know so far.

Where was the balloon wreckage recovered?

The balloon, which had been travelling at an altitude of between 18,000 metres (58,000 feet) and 19,800 metres, was destroyed by a …