Chinese teacher detained after stabbing students with compass

Chinese teacher is detained after ‘using a drawing compass to stab and injure dozens of students because they failed to finish their homework’

  • Mr Xu allegedly punished at least 40 students in class using a metal compass
  • Footage shows one of the punished student’s forearm covered with red patches
  • The Mandarin teacher was detained by officials after the video became viral
  • Guangdong authorities claimed today the pupils did not suffer serious injuries

A Chinese schoolteacher has been detained after he allegedly punished at least 40 students who ‘did not finish their homework’ by stabbing their arms with a drawing compass.

Social media footage emerged Thursday showed a student’s forearm covered with red spots as the young teenager tells the camera that his teacher used the pointy tool to discipline him.

Local authorities confirmed the incident today and said that they have detained the Mandarin teacher, named as Xu, who is now under police investigation.

The punished students did not suffer serious injuries after being sent to a local hospital for examination, according to the official notice.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Puning, Guangdong province of southern China.

The schoolteacher was reportedly stabbing his students in class with a compass because they failed to finish their homework.

A clip emerged on Chinese social media allegedly shows the male teacher teaching students as he holds a book standing in a classroom.

Screenshots circulated online, reportedly from a parents’ messaging forum, show furious guardians claiming that their children suffered the same brutal punishment from Mr Xu.

A Chinese schoolteacher (allegedly pictured left) has been detained under police investigation after he allegedly punished at least 40 students who ‘did not finish their homework’ by stabbing their arms with a compass at a school in Puning, Guangdong province on Wednesday

Local government did not reveal the number of students who were punished, but Chinese media reported that at least 40 students were injured by Mr Xu with the metal tool.

The schoolteacher was detained by Puning police as local officials assembled a dedicated team to conduct further investigation, an official statement read.

Though the local government did not specify the name of the institution, the authorities stated it as a private-run middle school. Chinese students in middle schools are typically aged between 13 to 16.

Officials said that the punished students’ wounds were tended by doctors who arrived at the school following the incident.

The pupils appeared to be in a normal physical state after they were examined at a local hospital.

An investigation for the incident is ongoing.

