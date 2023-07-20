Chingari, world's leading web3 social app, announces strategic partnership with Southall Football Club as Digital Partner

BENGALURU, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chingari, the world’s leading web3 shot video app, announces a partnership with Southall Football Club, one of the oldest and most historic football clubs in the United Kingdom. The partnership will see Chingari become the club’s official digital partner, providing a range of digital services to help enhance the club’s online presence and fan engagement.

As part of the partnership, Chingari will provide Southall Football Club with a dedicated mobile application that will enable fans to stay up-to-date with the latest news, scores, and highlights from the club. The app will also feature exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with players and coaches. Chingari’s cutting-edge technology will also be utilized to enhance the matchday experience for Southall Football Club fans. The app will feature live streaming of matches, allowing supporters who are unable to attend games in person to follow the action from anywhere in the world.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, said, “With the ever-growing popularity of football as a sport in India, the partnership with Southall FC can be highly beneficial for Chingari. It will allow us to tap into the passionate and dedicated fan base of the football club, as well as attract newer users in India who like to engage in the sport. This can help the app in bringing sports content to our user base and promoting it further via football fans’ live streaming while talking about their favourite sport, enhance brand recognition, and potentially attract new users to their platform.”

“We are excited to partner with Chingari and take our digital presence to the next level,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Chairman of Southall Football Club. “This partnership will enable us to engage with our fans in new and innovative ways, and we look forward to working closely with Chingari to enhance the overall experience for our supporters.”

Chingari’s partnership with Southall Football Club is part of the company’s broader strategy to revolutionize the way fans engage with sports teams and organizations. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative digital solutions, Chingari is committed to enhancing the fan experience and driving engagement across the sports industry. Both Chingari & Southall FC will be able to find a new market for their content through social media promotions, content creation and leverage on each other’s existing user base, which will lead to mutual benefits for both parties.

About Chigari

Chingari, powered by GARI is the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app. Chingari’s eclectic platform entertains 160M+ users across, and witnesses videos in 15+ languages. Chingari has more than 5 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). The app has been downloaded more than 175 million times across the Play Store and is amongst the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide on Google Play.

About Southall FC

Southall Football Club is one of the oldest football clubs in the UK, established in 1871. The history of the club has been a rollercoaster of success and hardship but in recent times the club is in the ascendency to the highest levels. Currently playing in The Isthmian South Central Division, the club has achieved two recent promotions under the guidance of Manager Max Howell. Southall FC is looking to further climb the football pyramid and rebuild a stadium with community sports facilities to serve Southall, one of the most diverse areas in the UK with a predominantly South Asian diaspora. The club looks to further progress and build the bridge between UK and India through football.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158306/Chingari_Southall_FC.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/chingari-worlds-leading-web3-social-app-announces-strategic-partnership-with-southall-football-club-as-digital-partner-301881996.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

