Chintai is granted licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CHINTAI, a leading blockchain tokenisation platform in Singapore, has received the capital markets services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products, including securities and units in a collective investment scheme (CIS). Chintai received an In-Principle Approval from MAS in April this year .

David Packham, CEO and Executive Director, commented, “This is a great milestone for our team because it’s a testament to Chintai’s technology, security framework and compliance processes to support regulated institutional clients.” He added, “We are thrilled to receive this licence from MAS because we can start engaging and onboarding clients who are ready to deploy their digital asset strategy with Chintai”. David shared, “Our business model as Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS), which allows us to scale up rapidly to accommodate the growing demands in digital asset tokenisation, will accelerate with the licence.”

As part of the FinTech ecosystem in Singapore, Chintai will continue to play an instrumental role in shaping the adoption of digital asset tokenisation. “I am also very excited to announce that we will publish an industry report in Digital Asset Tokenisation that addresses the trends, challenges and opportunities in the Asia Pacific by this September,” David concluded.

About Chintai

Chintai is a Singapore company regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Founded in 2019, the Chintai platform utilises blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. The end-to-end solution offers traditional finance companies a one-stop platform with a robust automated compliance engine powered by our proprietary solution Sentinel-AI. Chintai’s product suite includes dynamic issuance, automated compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, automated corporate actions, liquidity, instant settlement, and more. The strategic intent is to bridge the world of traditional finance with a blockchain technology platform and build a new competitive advantage with our clients. http://chintai.io

