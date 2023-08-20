CHiQ freezes out competition at 2023 Finder Retail Awards

ZHONGSHAN, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CHiQ, a rising star in the home appliance industry, has achieved the Highly Commended award for best freezer brand at this year’s Finder Retail Awards .

To determine the best brands in Australia, Finder surveyed more than 30,000 real shoppers and got them to rate the products they own across a range of scoring metrics.

In the freezer brand category, CHiQ received an impressive overall score of 4.5 out of 5. It also received an incredible customer recommendation rating of 96%.

Surpassing Industry Giants

On average, customers rated CHiQ freezers higher than some renowned competitors.

It received the third-highest rating overall with only a few points separating it from the top spot.

By surpassing its big-name rivals, CHiQ has established itself as a top-tier player in the competitive refrigerator market.

Customer satisfaction ratings

CHiQ’s Highly Commended award in the best freezers category can be attributed to its excellent performance across all scoring metrics.

Surveyed shoppers rated the brand particularly highly for performance, value for money and ease of use. Here’s how the scores broke down:

1. Performance: CHiQ freezers received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 for their outstanding performance, ensuring users can preserve their food and perishables with confidence.

2. Ease of Use: With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for ease of use, CHiQ freezers make freezing and accessing items a hassle-free experience for users.

3. Cleaning and Maintenance: Customers were impressed with the ease of cleaning and maintaining their CHiQ freezers, resulting in a score of 4.4 out of 5 in this category.

4. Product Features: CHiQ’s focus on providing innovative features such as Fast Cooling / Freezing, touch displays and reversible doors earned it a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5.

5. Value for Money: Customers scored CHiQ freezers 4.5 out of 5 for value, a testament to their affordable price tag.

The results above highlight CHiQ’s dedication to exceeding customer expectations at an affordable price.

For Australian consumers seeking reliable and efficient freezing solutions, CHiQ freezers clearly warrant serious consideration.

About CHiQ

Founded in 1958 in China, CHiQ has rapidly grown into a respected household name, offering a wide range of appliances designed to enhance the modern lifestyle. Its Australian operations are headquartered in Melbourne.

About the 2023 Finder Retail Awards

The Finder Retail Awards are part of the Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards; an annual national survey conducted in collaboration with research partner Dynata. Boasting the participation of over 30,000 real shoppers, this comprehensive survey assesses customer satisfaction, with recent retail purchases across a diverse range of product categories and brands.

The awards serve as a reliable reflection of Australian consumers’ preferences and opinions. You can find out more about how the awards were scored and who came out on top here.

About the author – Chris Jager

Chris Jager is the senior shopping editor at Finder, specialising in consumer technology. With over 15 years of experience as a full-time journalist, Chris has provided expertise to many leading technology publications, including PC World, Australian Gamepro, Good Gear Guide, PC Authority, Kotaku, Lifehacker Australia, Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chiq-freezes-out-competition-at-2023-finder-retail-awards-301905194.html

SOURCE CHiQ

