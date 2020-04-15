Chitrangda Singh on returning to acting after Baazaar: I didn’t want to play a seductress | Bollywood Life

Chitrangda Singh, who will be next seen in Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan, is utilizing her time for the best amidst the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The actress is spending time with her son Zorawar and she feels good to be around him. For the actress, her son’s safety is of utmost importance and she doesn’t wish to leave him even for a second. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chitrangda Singh admitted that she was initially enjoying this self-isolation period, however, it is now weighing heavier. “You start out missing the outside, then reach a stage when you enjoy being home, then… Emotions are see-sawing,” she told the leading daily. Also Read – 5 diverse songs of Chitrangda Singh that prove she owns anything she’s a part of

Talking about her work front, the actress returns to acting two years after her last outing, Baazaar, in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan. And while one may assume that the actress is being selective for no reason, Chitrangda has a reason for it. “I was just waiting for the right project with the right people. I didn’t want to only play the emancipated woman, one who is either a superwoman or a seductress. If I’m not happy, it is difficult for me to show up at work every day. I am in a good space right now and happy that I took the time,” she said. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Sunil Grover shares a quirky yet informative post on the deadly outbreak, and it is the need of the hour

Chitrangda further pointed out similarities between Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan by saying that they are walking encyclopedias as they always have so much to share. Before signing off, the actress added that she was longing to work with Sujoy Ghosh for a while now. “I love the way he portrays women in his films. We came close to

working together once before, but it didn’t work out,” she shares, going on to rave about the amazing actor,” the actress said. Also Read – Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Kahaani spin-off in Kolkata

Nevertheless, are you looking forward to watch Bob Biswas? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.