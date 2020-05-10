Chloe Fineman Nails Britney Spears Impersonation for ‘SNL’ MasterClass Sketch – Watch!

Chloe Fineman is taking on Britney Spears as her latest celeb impersonation!

During the finale of Saturday Night Live, Chloe portrayed the pop star for a MasterClass sketch. If you didn’t know, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best and the company is offering lessons from 80+ world-class instructors.

In the clip, Chloe has the camera positioned above her, similarly to how Britney talks to the camera in her Instagram posts.

Chloe even poked fun at Britney‘s recent post, where she casually revealed that she burned her gym down!

“Oops I burned my gym down,” Chloe sings as Britney.

Also in the video, Chloe impersonates Phoebe Waller-Bridge while Melissa Villasenor suits up as John Mulaney.