Jimmys Post

Chloe Lewis flashes a glimpse of her enviable physique in olive green gym gear

Chloe Lewis flashes a glimpse of her enviable physique in olive green gym gear

Chloe Lewis flashes a glimpse of her enviable physique as she poses up a storm in olive green co-ord gym gear

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

She has been sharing regular updates with her followers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

And Chloe Lewis took to Instagram once again as she posed up a storm from her living room on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 28, looked sensational as she showcased her enviable physique in co-ordinated olive green gym gear.

Flawless: Chloe Lewis, 28, took to Instagram once again as she posed up a storm from her living room on Thursday

She flaunted her sun-kissed skin and toned abs as she stopped to pose for a sultry mirror selfie.

Chloe went bare foot and wore her sleek honey tresses poker straight before uploading the post-workout snapshot. 

The TV personality added a caption that read: ‘Another great class. I really struggled tonight… hope you all enjoyed. I’ll be on the sofa for the rest of the evening.’ 

Family:  Mother of one Chloe, who welcomed son Beau with partner Danny Flasher in October, recently spoke about her pregnancy in a Q&A

Family:  Mother of one Chloe, who welcomed son Beau with partner Danny Flasher in October, recently spoke about her pregnancy in a Q&A

Mother-of-one Chloe welcomed son Beau with partner Danny in October and the family have been living in bliss ever since. 

Chloe recently spoke about her pregnancy in a Q&A and said she gained 1.5 stone in weight while expecting her first baby.

The reality TV star admitted she was ‘surprised’ at her low weight gain and also shared she fell pregnant just a month into her family planning journey.

She told followers: ‘I weighed myself towards the end, I was about 1 1/2 stone heavier. I really thought I was going to blow up pregnant but really surprised myself.’ 

Opening up:  The reality TV star admitted she was 'surprised' at her low weight gain and also shared she fell pregnant just a month into her family planning journey

Opening up:  The reality TV star admitted she was ‘surprised’ at her low weight gain and also shared she fell pregnant just a month into her family planning journey 

When asked whether she planned to start a family, the media personality said she ‘felt the time was right’ as she was content in her relationship with Danny. 

‘Yes we planned & fell the first month but everyone is different. I don’t know if you ever feel the time is right,’ she said. 

‘I just was very happy in my relationship & knew it was right & I’ve always wanted to be a mumma.

‘Plus I had lots of practise with my sisters babies, the only difference is I got to give them back.’ [sic]

Source link

admin

Related News

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com Published: 07:41 BST, 29 May

Jackie ‘O’ sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage

Jackie ‘O’ sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage

‘Why don’t you send Lawsie a selfie of your bosoms?’ Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage after he criticised Kelly

Neil Cavuto claims Twitter fact-checked Trump because he was wrong

Neil Cavuto claims Twitter fact-checked Trump because he was wrong

On Thursday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order targeting social media companies in response to Twitter fact-checking two of his tweets in which he

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold Poernomo suggested gay people should be ‘captured and put on an island’ among a series of homophobic posts in an online forum,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *