Chocolate Males My Pain Worse | Holly’s Bird Nest

Over the past several months, I have noticed an increase in my pain levels, even though I live with chronic pain, I started to notice that some days my pain was unbearable and having MS, the doctors had just told me to rest, eat healthily, and drink lots of water…I followed their instructions and still had no luck.

Sugar is one of the most common food additives that adds no nutrient, but lots of calories and most chocolate has sugar in it, some more than others. I had heard from two of my doctors to cut back on sweetest and eating small amounts, a piece or two of dark chocolate could help with my inflammation! Lucky me chocolate…One of my all-time favorite treats!

On some days when I was really struggling, I would have three or four pieces, yes it made me feel good, emotionally, but it really didn’t help my pain and on those days that I would eat more chocolate, I seemed to have increased pain within a few hours.

I talked to my doctors about it, and they were positive that it wasn’t the chocolate, but I was eating too much sugar, which can also lead to an increase in weight gain and many conditions like diabetes, heart disease and of course increased pain.

When natural sugar (glucose) is eaten, it permeates the walls of your intestines, which tells the pancreas to secrete insulin. Insulin, in turn, takes the sugar from your blood and moves it into your cells to be used as an energy source. Your body produces leptin to signal to the brain that it is full and you stop eating…Sometimes I wonder if I have this!

American Heart Association, According to theadult women should only consume 25g and men 36g of sugar at most per day. That is a scary number if you consider that the average U.S. adult averages around 90g of sugar a day. And even more on special occasion days, like holidays, birthdays and even weddings.

For those who are considering sugar and chronic pain, that number may be even lower because sugar can lead to more inflammation in the body.

What happens when you consume large quantities of added sugar, sucrose and fructose?First, your liver tries to convert this compound into usable energy, which has the side effect of producing bad cholesterol and putting your liver into overdrive. Then, your body is flooded with insulin in response to the high amount of sugar in the bloodstream. A sugar rush ensues and your brain tries to regulate it by dumping serotonin into your bloodstream that leads to that nasty sugar crash. You’ve been there—we’ve all been there. However, that high production of insulin also blocks the production of leptin, the hormone that informs your brain that you have eaten enough. Because of this, you keep eating without even realizing all the calories you just consumed. Refined sugars have been blamed for everything from inflammation to belly bloat and weight gain. So I kept thinking, why I that everywhere I would read about chocolate, especially dark chocolate, it is encouraged to include it in your daily intake to help with inflammation? A sweet tooth is something most people have to contend with every day, and I am one of those people, but there are a few benefits that sugar and chocolate can provide the body: Provides instant energy: Sometimes you just need an extra boost to get you through that Monday morning meeting

Raises blood pressure: While not great for most of us, downing some sugar can stop you from negative effects if you’re suffering from low blood pressure

Provides a short-term cure for depressed mood: Sugar gives you a sugar “high.” This is most certainly not a solution for depression, but it could help with a depressed mood or bad day Negative side effects With the good comes the bad. In the case of sugar, including chocolate, there are a lot more negative side effects to its consumption: Increases inflammation : All of that chocolate high in sugar has the painful side effect of increasing inflammation. This can lead to some serious issues as your liver gets overworked and it can really do a number on your joints. For chronic pain patients, in particular, this is a huge effect that sugar can have that should be closely protected against. Sugar and chronic pain do not go well together.

All of that chocolate high in sugar has the painful side effect of increasing inflammation. This can lead to some serious issues as your liver gets overworked and it can really do a number on your joints. For chronic pain patients, in particular, this is a huge effect that sugar can have that should be closely protected against. Sugar and chronic pain do not go well together. Decreases immune response : Some studies have shown that a lot of sugar, including those in chocolate, which can suppress the immune system as yeast and bacteria feed off of it.

: Some studies have shown that a lot of sugar, including those in chocolate, which can suppress the immune system as yeast and bacteria feed off of it. Accelerates aging : Chocolate with high sugar amounts can attach to proteins and slowly deteriorate the elasticity found in body tissue. This can lead to faster aging in the arteries and organs.

: Chocolate with high sugar amounts can attach to proteins and slowly deteriorate the elasticity found in body tissue. This can lead to faster aging in the arteries and organs. Increases stress : Sugar, especially those sugary chocolate bars, highs can mimic the stress response by raising blood sugar levels, which in turn promotes the body to pump out adrenaline and epinephrine for what the body thinks is much-needed energy. While usually, these hormones are beneficial, they can also make you feel more irritable and anxious, and cause headaches, body aches, and of more inflammation! After months of trial and error, I lowered my level of sugar to the recommended amount of 25 grams per day, it was difficult, but I read labels and was truly surprised at the amount of sugar I was eating daily and it was way above the 25 grams, and only 1 ounce of dark chocolate had 14 grams of sugar!! So one small piece depending on the brand can add sugar to your diet very quickly, so I weighed out and allowed 3 grams of sugar form dark chocolate, it really was a small amount, so on some days, I would just not eat any, and within a week of not eating the chocolate, my pain level decreased, quickly! I learned that 1 teaspoon of sugar is 4 grams, and knew that I needed to read labels and was amazed at the sugar levels in other foods! Other “Healthy” Foods That Have High Amounts Of Sugar Fruit Juice

Spaghetti Sauce

Yogurt

Granola

Protein Bars

Pre-made Soups (canned, Restaraunt)

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals

Condiments, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, Tarter Sauce…Check those labels! So I am sure you are thinking how does she know it is the chocolate? If I even have a little bit of chocolate within hours my pain level increases enough that I can tell the difference, I am not allergic, thank goodness, but sometimes I need my chocolate and when I do, I make sure my sugar level is even lower, because unfortunately…I love my chocolate….

