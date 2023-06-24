Choice of premium exam chairs enhances Reliance Optometry Workplace exam lane solution

Haag-Streit USA enhances the Reliance Optometry Workplace with the option of the Reliance 6200 exam chair.

MASON, Ohio, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Haag-Streit USA, the leading US distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic diagnostic devices, surgical microscopes, and virtual reality-based medical simulators, is pleased to announce it now offers two exam chair options as part of the Reliance Optometry Workplace.

Previously, the Reliance Optometry Workplace included the Reliance 520 examination chair as standard. To further increase the exam lane’s value and provide the optometrist with a broader choice, Haag-Streit USA is now offering optometrists the option of adding the Reliance 6200 chair to the exam lane instead. The price for the Reliance Optometry Workplace will remain the same, regardless of the chosen chair option.

The Reliance 6200 examination chair boasts efficient operation from both sides of the chair. Its ergonomic design facilitates contact with the patient and eliminates wasted movements. The chair offers a manual pneumatic assisted recline examination featuring a chair-to-table position and a powered hydraulic lift that raises the patient smoothly. The versatile recline bar is reachable from both sides of the chair top, making it easy to access from any position, and activates the counterbalanced recline.

It features armrests that lock into place and release for easy patient access, while the large, hinged footrest supports the patient’s total weight.

The Reliance 520 manual pneumatic-assisted tilt-recline examination chair is exceptionally durable. It features a manual recline bar, easily accessible from both sides of the chair, which controls the assisted tilt of the chair up to 40. It offers a modern design and a padded, large headrest for increased patient comfort. The hinged footrest safely supports the patient’s total weight and folds away to save space. In addition, upholstered armrests rotate up to allow patients to move in and out from either chair side.

Both exam chairs boast long-lasting, American-made craftsmanship and are beautifully finished in hand-crafted upholstery, available in black and charcoal.

Jeff Sieve, CEO & President, Haag-Streit USA, commented, “Our objective is to provide optometrists with a more premium solution and broader choice without significantly affecting its price tag. The cost for the Reliance Optometry Workplace will remain the same as when we originally launched it earlier this year, regardless of the chosen chair option, for a limited period.”

Haag-Streit USA will be exhibiting at the AOA in Washington (June 21 – 24, 2023), where they will showcase the Reliance Optometry Workplace with the Reliance 6200 exam chair on its booth for the very first time and invite AOA delegates to visit Booth 1416 to learn more.

The Reliance Optometry Workplace is a dependable, cost-effective exam lane solution that consists of world-class, proven Reliance and Haag-Streit components, including the:

Reliance SL3, a slit lamp optimized with Haag-Streit optics that you can trust in any clinical situation.

Haag-Streit AT 870 Goldmann applanation tonometer (GAT), the gold standard for fast and highly reproducible IOP measurements.

Reliance 7900 IC/WC instrument stand, which is used daily by tens of thousands of eyecare specialists worldwide.

The original Reliance 520 examination chair, OR the newly-offered Reliance 6200 examination chair, both with proven power hydraulics that reliably position the patient. The chosen examination chair is paired with the popular Reliance 4246 examination stool, on which the operator can comfortably sit.

The Reliance Optometry Workplace optometry exam lane solution is only available in the USA. For further information, please visit www.relianceworkplace.com

Media Contact

Lauren E LaVelle, Haag-Streit USA/Reliance, 1 513-398-3937, lauren.lavelle@haag-streit.com, Haag-Streit USA

SOURCE Haag-Streit USA/Reliance

