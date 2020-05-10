Choose rest over County cricket: Akram’s advice to Bumrah – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram might have learnt a lot by playing County cricket, but he feels that someone like Jasprit Bumrah should give his body ample rest, whenever he can, rather than playing County cricket if such an opportunity does arise in the future.

Speaking with former India opener Aakash Chopra on AakashVani, Akram spoke about his journey in the County circuit and also said that times have changed and the Indian team plays round the year and it is important that someone like Bumrah rests his body so that he can return to action fresh and strong.

“Indian players play cricket round the year. Bumrah is currently India’s top bowler and one of the best in the world. I would also have advised him to take rest (when there is no international cricket).

“As far as I am concerned, I used to play six months for Pakistan and six months for Lancashire. But due to time constraints it becomes difficult in today’s era,” he explained.

Akram, who holds the record for most Test wickets for Pakistan, also stated he doesn’t rate bowlers on their T20 performances but judges them on the basis of their performances in the longer formats.

He also urged youngsters to focus more on first-class cricket in order to make significant improvements to their game.

“In order to hone their skills further, young bowlers should play more first-class cricket,” Akram said.

“T20 is amazing, good entertainment, fun and there is money and I’m all for the importance of money in a sport and for the players.

“But I don’t judge bowlers on the basis of their T20 performance. I do that on the basis of seeing how they fare in longer formats,” he added.

