Chops Lobster Bar is Back – Lifestyle Media

One of Boca Raton’s premier fine-dining establishments is once again welcoming customers. Chops Lobster Bar has added dine-in service (25 percent capacity) to its curbside pickup and delivery options, opening for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Chops’ sister restaurant in Boca, City Fish Market, is tentatively set to reopen for indoor dining on Thursday, May 21.

Chops will employ single-use paper menus for those dining indoors with all of the world-class offerings that aficionados of the restaurant have come to expect. On the appetizer side, think Maryland-style jumbo lump crab cakes ($21), Thai chili Rhode Island calamari ($15), wild Burgundy escargots in garlic butter (six for $17), and Mediterranean octopus, char-grilled to perfection with pickled red onion, Santorini capers and Greek olives ($19).

On the entrée side, Chops’ roster of USDA Prime steaks—custom-aged and broiled at 1,700 degrees—includes prime black angus filet mignon ($46 for 8 ounce, $59 for 12 ounce) and bone-in ribeye ($52 for 20 ounce). Among its famed lobster offerings is the signature 1-pound Nova Scotia lobster tail ($59), lightly fried, with drawn butter and Greek honey-mustard aioli. Other seafood specialties include horseradish-crusted black grouper ($29) and Dover sole, filleted tableside (market price).

Chops Lobster Bar, part of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group that’s based in Atlanta, has been training its serves and staff on the current safety guidelines. To that end, Chops will offer spacious seating and safe distancing; check the temperature of its employees prior to them entering the restaurant; make sanitizing stations and wipes available throughout the restaurant; and insist that all heart-of-the-house staff wear latex gloves. Management will prohibit patrons from congregating in waiting areas.

The restaurant also will continue its abbreviated curbside/takeout menu. For reservations, call 561.395.2675; click here for more information about Chops. Click here for additional info about City Fish Market.