Chris Brown & Tyga Show Off Their Dance Moves While Joining The Quarantine TikTok Craze — Watch

TikTok is thriving while people are social distancing, and Chris Brown is the latest to hop on the trend! He joined his pal, Tyga, for an epic dance video on March 23.

Chris Brown and Tyga appear to be quarantined together during the coronavirus outbreak, and they’re passing the time with some TikTok fun! Chris took to Instagram on March 23 to reveal that he’s made a TikTok account, and he shared his first video, which featured Tyga and YouTube star, Austin McBroom. In the video, the trio shows off their dance moves to “Can’t Touch This.” Of course, Chris is an experienced dancer, so he does most of the moving, but Tyga and Austin also jump in at the end, as well.

Fans immediately began flooding the comments section of the video with fire emojis, showing their approval for Chris’s TikTok skills. Many were also excited to see that he and Tyga were hanging out, but were admittedly confused about how Austin fit into the friendship. “Who is Austin?” many people wrote. The YouTuber has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, but reaches a bit of a different fan base than Chris, so many of Breezy’s fans were unfamiliar with him.

Many celebrities have been hopping on the TikTok bandwagon while being stuck inside with their kids during quarantine. Jessica Alba, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and more stars have all posted dance videos on the popular new platform, keeping fans entertained while practicing social distancing.

Hopefully, TikTok has helped Chris keep his mind off of the fact that he doesn’t know when he’ll see his newborn son, Aeko Brown, again. Aeko is currently in Germany with his mom, Ammika Harris, and with travel restrictions between America and Europe in place, it’s unclear when they’ll be reunited. “MISSING MY MINI ME,” Chris admitted on Instagram on March 22. He also shared new photos of the four-month old, so Ammika must be keeping him in the loop with picture messages while they’re apart.