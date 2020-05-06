Chris Brown’s Precious Son Aeko Clutches A Birthday Pic Of ‘Daddy’ In Sweet Instagram Tribute

Chris Brown received 31st birthday love from both of his kids. After daughter Royalty celebrated with a cake and a dance, his infant son Aeko held on to a photo of his daddy in a precious tribute.

Chris Brown got all the 31st birthday love he needed from the most important people in his life — his two children. After celebrating with five-year-old daughter Royalty in person featuring a cake and a song, he got a special tribute from his nearly six-month-son Aeko on May 5. The baby is with his mom Ammika Harris, 26, in Germany right now, but she made sure to send Breezy a gift showing that his son is thinking of him.

Ammika shared several photos of Aeko — pronounced “Echo” — to her Instagram account on Chris’ 31st birthday. The little boy could be seen in laying in his crib an orange Gucci jumper while playing with a Polaroid photo. In the third pic — which was in black and white — Aeko was sitting up and holding on to the photo with a huge smile on his face. In the pic he was holding was daddy Chris with his arms folded. Ammika also included a snap of the smiling birthday boy and a photo of her going in for a kiss with the father of her son. You can see the full set of photos here.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” Ammika captioned the pics along with a red heart emoji. Chris responded back “LOVE YALL,” in one comment and added a red heart emoji in a second post. Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins was so moved by the pic of her grandson holding a photo of her own son that she shared it on her Instagram account. “OMG!!! IM IN TEARS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY FROM AEKO!!!” Joyce wrote in the caption.

Chris celebrated on the eve of his birthday with his daughter Royalty, by former music video model Nia Guzman. RoRo helped design his red-frosting covered two-tiered layer cake, which featured inset photos of herself and baby Aeko. She even got her daddy a new black fedora hat by his favorite brand Keith and James. It matched a royal blue one he was wearing in the video, as Royalty mentioned that her gift was “too expensive,” while Chris burst out laughing as he put it on her head.

Everyone then sang “Happy Birthday” to Chris, with RoRo adding the words “Cha cha cha” after every verse while doing a cute dance. “Happy Birthday to the best daddy! Special CAKE designed by me. Thank you @sweetredpeach bakery! I got him these cool hat too @keithandjames!!” Royalty’s caption read. Nia runs her daughter’s Instagram account, so it was kind of her to make sure that Chris’ birthday message from their daughter was an extra special one.