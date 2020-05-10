Chris Cuomo Dances With Daughter Bella on TikTok – Watch! (Video)

Chris Cuomo has got the moves!

The 49-year-old CNN presenter and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo appears in a cute TikTok alongside his 17-year-old daughter Bella, which she posted on her channel.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Cuomo

In the video, Bella can be seen dancing to a viral mash-up of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” Rihanna‘s “What’s My Name” and Kesha‘s “Cannibal” before her father joins to provide some goofy moves and shake his butt in front of the camera.

After battling the disease for weeks, Chris reported that he has tested negative amid the pandemic. We’re glad to see he and his family are doing well!

Check out Chris Cuomo dancing with his daughter Bella…