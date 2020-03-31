Chris Cuomo Diagnosed with Coronavirus; Famous Brother Reacts



Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor who has been one of the more outspoken and vocal voices on television during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, has now been diagnosed himself with Covid-19.



The cable network personality made the announcement himself on Tuesday afternoon.



“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a statement posted to Twitter.



“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”



He added:



“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”



Cuomo said he will continue to host his nightly program from the basement of his home.



The program has been in the news quite often of late because Cuomo’s brother, Andrew, is the Governor of New York.



The siblings have engaged in several information and entertaining interviews ever since the Coronavirus outbreak his the United States.



“He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine,” the Governor of New York said in response to the confirmation, adding:



“But there’s a lesson in this: He’s an essential worker, member of the press. So, he’s been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high.”



There have been more than 163,000 confirmed cases of this novel virus in the U.S., while more than 3,000 have died due to complications related to the virus, according to the latest New York Times tracker.



Recent forecasts have predicated that over one million people will be diagnosed.



And well over 100,000 Americans will die as a result.



While Governor Cuomo acknowledged many viewers recognize his brother as the host of Cuomo Prime Time, he also said they only see “one dimension” of him.



“In his job, he’s combative, and he is argumentative, and he is pushing people,” Andrew continued. “But that’s his job. That’s not really who he is. He is really a sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend.”



CNN says that Chris Cuomo was “most recently at CNN’s offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday.”



The network added that the anchor’s diagnosis is the third positive case of the virus involving the CNN workspace in New York City, which continues to be the hardest hit region of the nation.



Other celebrities to have been diagnosed with Covid-19 include:



Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood

Andy Cohen



Please, readers, stay safe — and stay home.