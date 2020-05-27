Chris Cuomo Has “Funky Stuff” in His Blood Work After Battling Coronavirus

While Chris Cuomo already battled coronavirus, the fight isn’t over for him.

On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing positive the month earlier, the CNN anchor revealed he isn’t fully rid of the illness.

“People who’ve been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors to weird stuff in their blood work. I’m one of them,” he said on his eponymous show, Cuomo Prime Time.

“I still have weird stuff going on with my lungs. I’m not back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family. I’m going to be able to do plasma donations, which I want to do with you, together, to show the audience how it works if people are able to do that. But, I’m not 100 percent and there’s funky stuff in my blood work that doctors say is what they see in people who’ve had COVID, so freaks me out a little bit.”

Nevertheless, Cuomo is comforted by the fact that he’s not the only one to experience such residual effects.

“Commiserate is a word for a reason and people like to suffer together, so as long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky blood work, I’ll just keep taking it one day at a time.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s younger brother isn’t the only one in his family who has been affected by coronavirus. His wife of nearly two decades, Cristina Cuomo, tested positive for coronavirus, as did their 14-year-old son, both of whom are now feeling well.

“Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram on May 5. “More family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate.