Chris Cuomo Names The Trump Character Traits That Are ‘Literally Making Us Sick’

Donald Trump’s “two defining flaws” are “literally making us sick” amid the coronavirus pandemic, CNN’s Chris Cuomo argued Friday night.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host broke down why Trump’s ignorance and arrogance are compromising the federal response to the public health crisis that nationwide has sickened more than 100,000 people and killed almost 1,700.

Cuomo scorned Trump’s expressed wish to reopen shuttered businesses by Easter, calling it “asinine” and noting “no expert anywhere says anything like it.”

“In a world of doubt, here is a sure thing,” said Cuomo. “If the federal government and the states don’t get it together better, you will see sickness and death in this country like you never have before.”

“And while there are a growing number of mayors and governors in need, there is one persistent problem at the top, Trump,” he added. “His two defining flaws are on flagrant display. They are literally making us sick.”

Check out the clip here: