Chris Cuomo Slams Ingraham, Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: ‘Never Ends For State TV’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo joined the backlash against Fox News ’ coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday as he fired back at a tweet from the rival network’s prime-time personality Laura Ingraham .

Constant division. Covid not a big deal. Nazi signs at protest are just irony. Confed flags are just nostalgia. Trump lying is just style. It never ends for state tv. Why are covid protests organized by trump fans and fringe rignt? https://t.co/A3Gx3ZDNSl

On Friday night, Cuomo (who has provided CNN viewers with daily updates on his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus) explained why he was “proof positive” of why mass testing for the coronavirus had to be in place.

Cuomo noted how, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he was actually deemed well enough to emerge from self-isolation. “But I do not feel well,” he said, adding that “you do not want me standing next to you, sweating on you and coughing on you right now” because there was still “something funky” about his body temperature, which had not returned to normal. Cuomo feared he was still contagious.

“We don’t know where we are with this virus,” he added. “And if we can’t test people, we’re going to make mistakes, and I’m a perfect example of it.”

