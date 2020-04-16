Chris Cuomo’s Biggest Coronavirus Fear Comes True As His Wife Is Now Infected

CNN’s Chris Cuomo says his wife, Cristina, now has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, that he’s been battling for more than two weeks.

“Cristina now has COVID,” he said on Wednesday night. “She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

Cuomo said when he was diagnosed that his biggest fear about the infection was spreading it to his family.

“You can understand how sickening that is to me as a husband and a father,” he said on March 31.

But as he noted Wednesday night, “it is very rare for a family to be one and done.”

Cuomo’s brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, described how difficult it is to self-quarantine with coronavirus without getting others in the home sick ― and couldn’t help but needle the CNN host a little while he was at it: