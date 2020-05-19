Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina and daughter Carolina step out with face masks

Cristina Cuomo was seen out and about in the Hamptons on Monday with her 10-year-old daughter Carolina and another young girl after beating coronavirus last month.

The 50-year-old wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo played it safe and donned a face mask during the outing, and she made sure Carolina and her companion were protected as well.

In addition to having their faces covered, the two girls each wore one latex glove while carrying their cellphones in their opposite hands.

Out and about:

Safety first:

Cristina was dressed comfortably in a gray T-shirt and cropped black leggings with red and white stripes running down each of the legs.

She topped off the casual look a blazer and black sneakers, and while she was walking, she held her gray leather wallet under her arm.

The mom of three had her highlight brown hair pulled up in a messy ponytail, and her sunglasses sat on top of her head.

Like her youngest daughter and her friend, she also carried her cellphone in her hand, and at one point, she was seen taking a call.

The girls were dressed similarly to Cristina in T-shirts and leggings, though they opted to wear flip flops instead of sneakers.

On the go:

Added touch:

Cristina’s husband, Chris, 49, was the first in their family to contract coronavirus. He revealed his diagnosis on March 31, and he quickly became one of the most recognizable faces of COVID-19 as he spoke candidly about the illness while filming his show from his basement.

Although he self-isolated away from his family, Cristina started developing symptoms 18 days later. She struggled with intense sinus pressure in mid-April before she tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple’s 14-year-old son, Mario also contracted the virus and has since recovered. Their daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina have yet to show any symptoms of the illness.

Earlier this month, Cristina defended her use of holistic remedies such as bleach baths as a treatment for COVID-19.

The wellness worshiper used her blog, The Purist, to share homeopathic tips on how she recovered from the virus, recommending bathing in one half of a cup of Clorox bleach twice a week.

Health scare:

Regrettable suggestion:

Don't do it:

Speaking with People, Cristina said that she is ‘feeling well’ while hitting back at critics who slammed her for her unorthodox and potentially harmful treatment suggestions.

‘There’s a huge opposition against holistic medicine, I get that. We are all trying to find tools to help beat this,’ she said. ‘The fact is, there are no standardized treatments for this virus. My hope is to share information and alternatives that many might not have access to and are interested in hearing about.’

In the now-deleted blog post, Cristina incorrectly shared that the bleach is ‘technically salt’ and claimed she used it to ‘combat the radiation and metals in [her] system’ in direct contrast to warnings given by Clorox that contact with skin should be avoided.

The blogger also wrote about boosting immunity to the virus through a $300 vitamin C intravenous drip.

She claims the advice was provided by Dr. Linda Lancaster, who describes herself as an energy medicine and homeopathic physician and lists high-profile names such as Robert Redford among her clients.

The home-trialed remedies were met with a large wave of criticism, coming just days before President Donald Trump caused an uproar by suggesting that cleaning agents injected into the body could be used as a coronavirus cure, along with the use of ultraviolet lights.