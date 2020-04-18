Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: ‘I feel pretty good today’

Cristina Cuomo is making progress in her recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview on Friday that she is “feeling so much better.”

“I feel pretty good today. Day 18 for him is when I woke [up] with my first symptom, which was basically a sinus-like infection,” Cristina told ET. “I was highly congested, had a terrible sinus headache, and I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m so rundown. I’m not getting enough sleep, I’m feeling a lot of stress from care-giving and managing the kids and my own business that it just caught up with me.'”

“I was already out of my 14-day quarantine as a caregiver, so I thought I’m home free there’s no way this is corona,” she told ET. “And the next morning I woke up without a sense of smell or taste — and I have a very strong sense of smell, so for me not to smell, you know, it felt like the world was falling apart around me.”

Chris, 49, the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month and has been in self-quarantine in his family basement.

After “such intense, explosive, negative, sinus energy” and a hearty dose of vitamins, Cristina’s condition improved. “Today I woke up feeling so much better,” she told ET. “This feels like a head cold, essentially, and I’m doing everything I can to prevent it from getting into my lungs.”

Chris’s condition is also improving after suffering debilitating fevers and hallucinations, and the emotional challenge of not being able to hug his children. The anchor has now gone three days with a fever and moved to the living room to help care for the couple’s three kids, Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11. Cristina is recovering in the couple’s bedroom.

On Friday, Cristina wrote on Instagram under a family photo, “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice” with the hashtag #bobmarley. “Covid-19 got me,” she added. Also this week, Cristina posted an Instagram photo of her husband wearing a face mask as he descended the stairs to the basement. Calling it a “slow, skittish recovery,” she shared that he still felt “consistently light-headed,” and was battling a fever.

On his own Instagram page, Cuomo has been candid about his health. Showing clips from his CNN program, he shared on Friday that “According to the new CDC guidelines, I’m fine now…but I don’t feel well, I don’t feel like I’m fine.”

Cuomo’s CNN colleague Brooke Baldwin also tested positive for coronavirus.

