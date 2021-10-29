Chris Evans goes to infinity and beyond in trailer for Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

If you’re looking for Tim Allen’s take on Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear isn’t the movie for you.

Pixar’s upcoming film doesn’t follow the beloved toy from the Toy Story series. Instead, it focuses on Buzz’s origin story: a story, I can only presume, that was specifically created by a toy company to sell more toys. However, this being Pixar, there’s sure to be a lot more emotion involved. If we’re being honest, probably even some tears.

The first trailer for Lightyear gives us a sneak peek at the life of the famed Space Ranger, now voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans. We get glimpses of spaceships, new planets, and some kind of cat companion, all set to David Bowie’s “Starman.” If you’re waiting for Evans to say Buzz’s famous catchphrase, you’re going to have to wait a little longer: The trailer cuts off right before he can finish it.

Lightyear is in theaters June 17, 2022.