Chris Evans Thinks You Should Adopt a Dog Right Now!

Chris Evans has some great advice for people who are stuck at home right now because of the ongoing health crisis.

The 38-year-old Captain America actor opened up to reporters while promoting his new Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.

Chris was asked to give advice to fans and he initially didn’t want to offer anything up, saying (via USA Today), “I would never subject anyone to advice that would come from me. There’s nothing I can give you that’s…”

He then cut himself off and realized he had the best advice, “You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog! Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don’t have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you’re missing out.”

Chris is a dog dad to Dodger, a mutt who he has had by his side for five years now.

Click through the gallery to see some adorable photos of Dodger from Chris Evans’ social media…