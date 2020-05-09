Chris Hayes Gives Trump The Lesson He Desperately Needs On Coronavirus Testing

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday slammed Donald Trump’s latest questioning of the value of testing for the coronavirus, suggesting the president “maybe just literally doesn’t understand” how it works.

Trump had earlier confusingly claimed the diagnosis of Katie Miller, a press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus) showed “why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great.”

The president noted how Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, had “tested positive out of the blue.”

Trump then pondered over how “the tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens and all of a sudden… she was tested very recently and tested negative and then today, I guess, for some reason she tested positive.”

Check out Trump’s comments here: