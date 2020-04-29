Chris Hayes rips Tucker Carlson for urging people to get back to work while ‘broadcasting in safe isolation’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes ripped Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night for continually calling for an end to nationwide lockdowns and for people to get back to work. Carlson has claimed that social distancing measures have had no effect on the spread of COVID-19, and that the disease is much less deadly than previously thought. So as more and more workers at meat processing plants get sick, and with President Trump issuing an executive order forcing them to remain open amid the pandemic, Hayes issued a challenge to Carlson.

“If Tucker Carlson truly thinks people need to get back out there, he can help,” Hayes said. “Because right now, they need people in assisted-living facilities that have been decimated by this. And they need people in meat and pork processing plants too. They’ve lost a ton of people to this disease. So get in there if you think it’s that bad. Go chop up some pork.”

The issue with the argument that Carlson had made just one night earlier is that it was at least partially based on the word of two urgent care facility co-owners whose test conclusions have been widely refuted by the medical community. A joint statement by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the American College of Emergency Physicians read, in part, “These reckless and untested musings do not speak for medical society and are inconsistent with current science and epidemiology regarding COVID-19. As owners of local urgent care clinics, it appears these two individuals are releasing biased, non-peer reviewed data to advance their personal financial interests without regard for the public’s health.”

Hayes also pointed out that while Carlson and some of his colleagues are pushing for an end to the lockdown, many at Fox News are currently working from home as a matter of safety.

“There is a reason that many of the employees of Fox News, which is based in New York, are working from home right now,” Hayes said. “At least someone there understands why it is important to continue to keep physical distance.” Hayes later added, “Yet Tucker Carlson, who has been broadcasting in safe isolation is telling you it’s safe to go out. That’s his message to you, bus driver. And you people who work in meat processing facilities. And you who are providing elder care in a senior home or assisted-living facility, or a cashier at a grocery store, or working in an Amazon warehouse. The cable news pundit wants you to get back out there because it’s just not that deadly.”

Hayes was also happy to point to the fact that most Americans disagree with Carlson on the matter of social distancing.

“But for all the faux-populist ire being mounted by the conservative politics legacy case from La Jolla (Ca.), polling shows most Americans continue to believe that shelter-in-place is the right policy.”

All In With Chris Hayes airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.

