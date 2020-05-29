Jimmys Post

Chris Hayes Turns Trump’s Own Campaign Claims Against Him In Withering Monologue

Chris Hayes on Thursday took Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign claims and lobbed them right back at the president, as he lamented “the carnage and chaos we are living through now.”

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” noted how Trump had essentially campaigned on the theme that the United States was a “hellhole” and later promised to “stop the American carnage” during his 2017 inauguration address.

Hayes acknowledged the U.S. had its fair share of problems before Trump became president. But Trump, he argued, has only made things even worse, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no plan from the president, who warned against American carnage, with the carnage and chaos we are living through now,” he noted.

“Not the pandemic. Not the economic crisis. Not the societal inequities. Not predatory policing. Not the protests in Minnesota,” Hayes continued. “Nothing except to make it all worse, to sell chaos and discord and bigotry and hope the smaller part of the country that follows him is enough to win an election again.”

“This is what Donald Trump’s America has wrought,” he said. 

Check out Hayes’ monologue above.

