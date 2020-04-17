Chris Hemsworth 6-Year-Old Son Tristan Crashes Video Interview – Watch!

Chris Hemsworth is having unexpected on-screen father-son bonding time!

The 36-year-old Thor actor was having an interview with Australian radio station Triple M on Wednesday (April 15), when his 6-year-old son Tristan suddenly butted into the screen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

While he was doing promo for his upcoming Netflix movie Extraction, the kids started to interrupt.

“That’s my kids in the background!” he said.

“I’m enjoying this interview already, because I’m watching Chris, who can do anything, Hollywood star, life’s going beautifully, but like all of us, can’t keep his kids under control,” laughed interviewer Luke Darcy.

“Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer. Buddy, just hang on. It’s going to knock off the,” Chris said, laughing as he adjusted the monitor.

Watch the Chris Hemsworth interview getting interrupted…