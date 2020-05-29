Chris Hemsworth enjoys an after-school surf with one of his young sons in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth treated one of his twin sons to an after school surf in Byron Bay on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was joined at the seemingly deserted beach with his little boy, who carried his own surfboard.

Chris is father to daughter India, eight, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, six, with his wife of 10 years, Elsa Pataky.

Hitting the waves: Chris Hemsworth treated one of his twin sons to an after school surf in Byron Bay on Thursday

Both Chris and his son wore wetsuits, with the Thor star opting for a short-sleeve version.

At one stage, the doting dad stopped to adjust his son’s wetsuit, rolling down the legs on his pants.

Carrying his multi-coloured surfboard under one arm, Chris stopped to check on his little boy, who was trailing behind him with his own smaller surfboard.

Surf’s up: The 36-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was joined at the seemingly deserted beach with his little boy, who carried his own surfboard

Helping hand: At one stage, the doting dad stopped to adjust his son’s wetsuit, rolling down the legs on his pants

Checking in: Carrying his multi-coloured surfboard under one arm, Chris stopped to check on his little boy, who was trailing behind him with his own smaller surfboard

He watched on as the child struggled to lift his board up off the sand before they ventured into the water together.

The actor smiled down at his son, who seemingly insisted on handling his own surfboard.

They stood on the sand together, adorably mirroring each other’s poses as they inspected the waves.

Heavy lifting: He watched on as the child struggled to lift his board up off the sand before they ventured into the water together

Doing his own thing: The actor smiled down at his son, who seemingly insisted on handling his own surfboard

Seeing double: They stood on the sand together, adorably mirroring each other’s poses as they inspected the waves

In an interview with GQ Australia in October 2018, Chris confessed that he still struggled to understand how his sons can be ‘so different’ despite being twins.

‘I don’t get how I can teach them the same thing but they be so different?’ he told the publication at the time.

‘Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one.

Opposites attract: In an interview with GQ Australia in October 2018, Chris confessed that he still struggled to understand how his sons can be ‘so different’ despite being twins

‘I don’t get how I can teach them the same thing but they be so different?’ he told the publication at the time

‘Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster. The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears.’

Chris said following that incident, Sasha went over and confronted the offending kid on his brother’s behalf, after learning he’d pushed Tristan.

‘Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, “Why’d you push my brother?” I’m stood there thinking, I should step in, but this is awesome,’ he added.