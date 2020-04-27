Chris Hemsworth reveals the ‘complicated’ reason why wife Elsa Pataky didn’t change her surname

Chris Hemsworth has revealed the ‘complicated’ reason why his wife Elsa Pataky hasn’t taken his surname.

Appearing on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday, the 36-year-old actor admitted that Elsa once considered dropping her maiden name, but decided against it due to passport issues.

‘I think that she wanted to [change it]. I think she still may,’ he said.

‘I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where [to go]. It was a complication of passports and so on,’ Chris explained.

‘That’s what they all say, but you know she’s just really seeing whether it works out or not,’ joked Kyle.

Chris and Elsa, 43, married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance of less than a year.

After spending several years living in Los Angeles, the pair moved to Byron Bay, a bohemian town on Australia’s east coast, in 2014.

They share three children, daughter India Rose, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, six.

It comes after Madrid-born Elsa shed some light on her surname during an interview with Herald Sun in June last year.

Elsa was actually born Elsa Lafuente Medianu, adhering to the Spanish tradition of taking her parents’ surnames as one name.

‘That’s my Spanish name. We actually have two surnames as one, which is weird – your mum’s and your dad’s,’ she said.

As her acting and modelling career started to take off in Spain, Elsa adopted the professional surname Pataky in honour of her grandmother Rosa Pataky.

She added: ‘My grandfather was a theatre actor and I admired him so I started to act as well. I thought, “You have to have something that really sounds different.”

‘My grandma’s surname in Spanish was a little different, so I took it from her and I love it. Pataky – it’s actually Hungarian but everybody think it’s Greek.’