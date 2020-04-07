Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ Is Netflix’s Newest Action Movie – Watch the Trailer!

Chris Hemsworth is the star of Netflix‘s newest action movie, Extraction!

Here’s a synopsis: Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Also starring are Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

The movie will hit Netflix on April 24, 2020. Be sure to check it out!