Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction trailer inspires hilarious lockdown memes. Check them out

The trailer for the new Netflix action film, Extraction, was released on Tuesday, and it has already inspired memes. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film has largely been shot in India, and features several Indian actors.

One dialogue in particular was popular among fans. “Something’s wrong. The city’s on lockdown,” the line goes. Fans had a field day joking about how the line mirrors what’s happening in the real world, where several countries have been under a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah right! Quarantine yourself,” wrote one person on Twitter, sharing a screengrab from the film. “No sh*t!” wrote another, while yet another fan wrote, “This scene, I can relate to it.”

Here are some more reactions:

This scene, I can relate to it 😅#Extraction pic.twitter.com/yxdicESJFV — Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) April 7, 2020

When you and your friend goes out to bring ration during Lockdown #Extraction pic.twitter.com/Sa0Lt88Kp9 — SUBHAM (@subham001aim) April 7, 2020

Also read: Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth takes on Indian drug lord in Russo brothers’ action-packed Netflix thriller

The official synopsis of Extraction reads: “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction also features newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and David Harbour. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, based on a script by Joe. Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and is slated for release on April 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more