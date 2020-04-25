Chris Hemsworth’s New Movie Trailer Is Facing Backlash For Using A “Yellow Filter” To Depict Bangladesh
Earlier this week, the trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s new movie Extraction was released.
The trailer shows the intense camerawork it takes to film the action movie. The top half shows behind-the-scenes filming, while the bottom half shows what the actual movie looks like. The film takes place in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
It’s clear a yellow-ish filter was used in the final cut of the movie.
People were quick to call out the yellow filter used to portray Dhaka and explain why it’s problematic.
People on YouTube also noticed the filter.
People explained this is often how a lot of foreign countries are depicted in American countries.
Netflix and Chris Hemsworth have not yet responded, but we will update you if they do.
